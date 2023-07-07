'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' now available on digital

One of the highest-grossing movies of the year, Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available for purchase on HD digital and on platforms like Fandango's Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more.

Writer-director James Gunn's final film in the series centers on the troubling early life of Rocket Raccoon, voiced both by Sean Gunn and Bradley Cooper in the movie.

After Rocket is seriously injured in a battle with Will Poulter's Adam Warlock, the rest of the Guardians gang — including Chris Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Karen Gillan's Nebula, Pom Klementieff's Mantis and Dave Bautista's Drax — find themselves in a race against time to save his life.

Through flashbacks, viewers witnessed the cruel experiments at the hand of Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary that gave Rocket the ability to speak and become a creature with technical genius that eclipsed that of his evil creator.

The film also meets Rocket's fellow captives, who have also been turned into mechanical hybrids, including Lylla the otter (Linda Cardellini), Floor the rabbit (Mikaela Hoover) and the walrus Teefs (Asim Chaudhry).

Meanwhile, Star-Lord is desperately trying to rekindle his romance with Zoe Saldaña's Gamora, who died during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, but thanks to the miracle of time travel in Endgame, returns to the fray as a Gamora from the past who never fell in love with him.

Also included in the digital release are a collection of extras, including a director's commentary, deleted scenes, a gag reel and "making-of" featurettes.

The film, which grossed more than $805 million worldwide, comes to Blu-ray and HD DVD August 1.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.