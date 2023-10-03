The Great Shortcake Debate

It’s the most delicious argument I can come up with. Sponge cake or biscuit? I settle it by choosing both. That’s right, I’m talking about the upcoming Florida Strawberry Festival and the invasion of some 600,000 people to Plant City. But somehow it all works.

Ann-Ventures Don't even think about taking away Ann Kelly's shortcake!

Kyle Robinson has been in charge the past couple of years as Florida Strawberry Festival President and he’s just as in love with his job as he was a year ago. He and I agree on on thing. It’s all about the hometown feel that make the Strawberry Festival such a major success. Eleven days of good food, FFA chapters showing off their hard work, rides, games and more fun for eleven straight days.

The only thing I couldn’t get Kyle to spill the beans on (or strawberries) was the entertainment lineup. We may have to wait until that until next month, but for now we can dream of piles of berries and whipped cream, and the chance to say hello to our good friends in Plant City.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival

The Florida Strawberry Festival is What’s Good in Tampa Bay, so enjoy the podcast and just click here to stay in touch with the Festival. There’s no place like home when it’s Plant City. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram and X, and at flstrawberryfestival.com. See you there!

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

“The strawberry grows underneath the nettle And wholesome berries thrive and ripen best Neighbour’d by fruit of baser quality. "

- William Shakespeare





©2023 Cox Media Group