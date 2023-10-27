Goldie Hawn says an alien reached out and touched her

In an installment of Apple Fitness' Time to Walk, Goldie Hawn describes how she had a close encounter of the third kind.

According to Newsweek, the 77-year-old said when she was a dancer in her 20s in California, "That was a time when, you know, there was a lot of UFO sightings."

She added, "I remember this so clearly: I went outside my door, and I sat on the little ledge, and I looked up at the dark sky. And I saw all these stars. And all I could think of was ... 'Are we the only planet in the whole wide universe that has life on it?'"

Goldie recalled calling out to any E.T.s out there, "I know you're out there, I know we're not alone, and I would like to meet you one day."

According to the Death Becomes Her star, she got her chance one day while napping in her friend's car. Goldie "got this high-pitched sound in my ear," she recalled, then saw a trio of "triangular-shaped heads."

Unable to move, Goldie claims, "They were silver in color, slash for a mouth, tiny little nose, no ears. They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me like I was a subject. And they were droning."

One reached out and touched her, the actress says. "And it felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light," she insists.

Incidentally, in 2017, her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, revealed that he was the formerly unidentified pilot who in 1997 radioed in the appearance of six uniform lights over Arizona — one of the most-witnessed UFO sightings in history.

