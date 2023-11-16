Gods, monsters, and destiny: Disney+ releases the trailer to 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

On Thursday, Disney+ released the full trailer to its forthcoming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the adaptation of author-producer Rick Riordan's bestselling books.

The coming attraction opens with The Adam Project's Walker Scobell staring at a statue of his Greek namesake Perseus, when his mom (Virginia Kull) explains why she gave him his name. It's not because he was a hero, she explains, but "because he was brave and kind and against all odds, he managed to find his way to a happy ending."

Young Percy says in voiceover, "I'm used to the world feeling weird to me, like a puzzle with half the wrong pieces. But lately all feels different now."

Things are indeed different — as the young man discovers he's actually the son of the Greek god Poseidon.

"Percy, you are special. When you're ready to hear what the gods have in store for you, they'll tell you," his mom advises him.

Even more mind-blowing, he's given the quest of finding a stolen lightning bolt that belongs to Zeus (the late Lance Reddick), and if he can't — with help from his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) — "there will be war."

The trailer also shows Percy at a demigod training camp and meeting the trickster messenger god Hermes, played by EGOT-winning Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Additionally, Percy and his friends are shown facing off with all manner of mythical creatures turned real.

The show — which also features Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Adam Copeland and WWE Hall of Famer Edge playing Ares, the god of war — kicks off with a two-episode premiere on December 20.

