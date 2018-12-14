Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites

Posted: December 14, 2018

Give a Gift of Music!

Comments

WDUV along with along with Malektronic and Metropolitan Ministries would like to ask you to “Gift A Gift of Music” this holiday season. While many donate toys each year for children around the bay, older kids and teenagers often miss out. Well, not this year! They can listen to their favorite artists on the BEST bluetooth speaker, headphones, or earbuds around. Buy a Malektronic speaker for 10% off with code “METRO” and Malektronic will donate another one to Metropolitan Ministries for a kid in Tampa Bay. It’s a holiday win-win! Visit giveagiftofmusic.com!

 
 
View All
 

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE