Give a Gift of Music!

WDUV along with along with Malektronic and Metropolitan Ministries would like to ask you to “Gift A Gift of Music” this holiday season. While many donate toys each year for children around the bay, older kids and teenagers often miss out. Well, not this year! They can listen to their favorite artists on the BEST bluetooth speaker, headphones, or earbuds around. Buy a Malektronic speaker for 10% off with code “METRO” and Malektronic will donate another one to Metropolitan Ministries for a kid in Tampa Bay. It’s a holiday win-win! Visit giveagiftofmusic.com!