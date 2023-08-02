George Romero's 'Twilight of the Dead' reportedly coming back to life

By Stephen Iervolino

Horror legend George A. Romero may have died in 2017, but most appropriately, the father of the zombie movie genre's final project will breathe again.

Deadline reports the project from the director of the 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead wrote Twilight of the Dead to cap his long and celebrated zombie series. However, he passed away at 77 before it was shot.

Armed with a treatment for his "final zombie movie," Deadline says Romero's estate and a production company called Roundtable Entertainment are moving forward with the film. Shooting on the seventh and final Dead film is planned for later this year in Puerto Rico.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

