'Gen V' star Chance Perdomo dies at 27

Chance Perdomo, one of the stars of Prime Video's The Boys spinoff Gen V, died in a motorcycle accident Friday, his family and representatives announced Saturday.
Perdomo played the metal-bending Andre Anderson in Gen V, and the producers of the show posted to Instagram, "We can't quite wrap our head around this."
His Gen V co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger offered, "This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend -- gone way too soon." He adding it "was a pleasure to work with him."
Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television also posted they were "devastated by the sudden passing" of the star, offering "our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."
In 2019, Perdomo was nominated for a British Academy Television Award for his role in Killed By My Debt, a BBC Studios production.
Perdomo's other television roles included Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
