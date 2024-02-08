GEICO's gecko gets the full documentary treatment

Getty Images/Sutiporn Somnam

By Stephen Iervolino

The insurance company GEICO is doing something a little different to advertise: It has turned documentary cameras on the life of its spokes-gecko.

Legend of the Lizard: The Full Never-Before-Seen Story of the GEICO Gecko is a 14-minute look into the early days of the lovable green character, introducing us to everyone from the English auntie who raised him — hence his accent — to his high school football coach.

Despite the absurd premise, the doc is played completely straight, with lifelong friends, work colleagues and other associates weighing in on how Gecko inspired them, saved relationships and, of course, saved them money on insurance.

But it wasn't always easy. "He didn't ask for this fame," one associate comments.

"It's not easy being a lizard in a man's world. With success, there's always someone out there trying to scale you down," warns a man playing "childhood best friend" Jacob Lowden.

There's also an appearance from GEICO's other spokesman, the Caveman, who seems a little envious of the lizard's fame.

The company will be promoting the doc on Super Bowl Sunday, but it can be found in full on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!