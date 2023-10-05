Gabby Windey receives praise from Colton Underwood, Becca Tilley after coming out

Bachelor Nation is celebrating another step forward in LGBTQ+ representation within its ranks, as Colton Underwood and Becca Tilley extend their support and admiration for Gabby Windey and her girlfriend Robby Hoffman, who recently made their romance public.

Colton, who led a season of The Bachelor in 2019 before coming out as gay two years later, shared his thoughts on the former Bachelorette Gabby coming out.

"I'm super proud and excited for her," he told E! News on September 30. "I'm just extremely proud of anybody from that franchise or any of the TV and reality world that gets to live their truth."

Becca, who appeared on Chris Soules' and Ben Higgins' seasons of The Bachelor before finding love with singer Hayley Kiyoko, echoed the same sentiment.

"Having Colton and Gabby in the same place gives everyone a little more comfort, you know?" she told the outlet. "It makes me so happy — outside of Bachelor Nation, in Bachelor Nation — people feeling comfortable to be able to love who they love and let themselves have connections with people that maybe they didn't expect to have."

"Being able to feel brave enough and safe enough to do it is so important. I'm so glad that we're part of that conversation," she added, before sharing a glimpse of the conversation she had with Gabby after the announcement.

"When she came out, I did reach out to her and I said, 'I'm so happy for you. Congratulations,'" Becca recalled. "And she said something along the lines of, 'You've paved the way, Becca. Thank you.'"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.