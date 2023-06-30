Freeform cancels 'Single Drunk Female' and 'The Watchful Eye'

Sofia Black-D'Elia -- Freeform/Koury Angelo

By Stephen Iervolino

Freeform has canceled its dramedy Single Drunk Female after two seasons and will not be renewing its thriller show The Watchful Eye, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The former show, which got back underway for its sophomore frame in April, follows Sofia Black-D'Elia's alcoholic Samantha Fink, who is forced to move back in with her overbearing mother, Ally Sheedy's Carol.

The Watchful Eye starred Mariel Molino as a young woman who quickly learns that being a nanny for a mysterious, wealthy New York City family might have been a mistake.

Freeform is a subsidiary of Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!