In addition to honoring those who served on this Veteran’s Day, there are plenty of freebies and deals to take advantage of, and this list is pretty inclusive.

Veterans Day freebies for vets FILE PHOTO: The country’s active-duty military members and veterans are being honored this weekend at restaurants across the country with free and discounted meals in recognition of Veterans Day. (LeoPatrizi/Getty Images)

It includes free coffee at Starbucks, free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings and a special menu just for vets at Applebees.

There’s something like 80 different deals to take advantage of today, but saying “thank you” to a vet is the most important thing we can do today.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

