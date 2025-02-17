Free Time? Fun Stuff!

It’s President’s Day and if you have the day off, have a little fun!

It’s the final day at the Florida State Fair in Tampa - how did that happen?

Great news for fans of Ft DeSoto. They will open the north end beach today. While the boat ramp is operational, amenities remain limited due to ongoing recovery efforts. For more information about Fort De Soto Park and other Pinellas County parks, visit pinellas.gov/parks

Ft DeSoto Park Ship coming in to Port of Tampa from top of Ft Desoto

The Skyway 10K will be a virtual run this year, due to damage from the storms. Participants can support the Armed Forces Families Foundation by the virtual Skyway 10K that is set for Sunday, April 6. For more information on the 10K and where participants can sign up or donate visit their website.

The inaugural Winter Pride through the 23rd in The Grand Central District with events at Cocktail, Coastal Creative, FloridaRAMA and more. Organizers hope the new LGBTQ+ celebration will become a seasonal staple in the region.

