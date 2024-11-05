Free Stuff

where to get Election Day deals and freebies

By Ann Kelly

Don’t throw away you “I voted” sticker. It’s worth some free stuff! Here’s a little bit of what’s on the list...

-Krispy Kreme will give you a free Original Glazed doughnut at participating shops while supplies last.

Free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme

-IKEA will give you a free frozen yogurt with coupon.

-Lyft will give a 50% discount worth up to $10 from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Election Day. Use code VOTE24.

-Uber is also giving a 50% discount up to $10 to head to the polls. You just have to hit the “Go Vote” button on the app.

There’s more to discover (free and discounted) when you click here!

