Don’t throw away you “I voted” sticker. It’s worth some free stuff! Here’s a little bit of what’s on the list...
-Krispy Kreme will give you a free Original Glazed doughnut at participating shops while supplies last.
-IKEA will give you a free frozen yogurt with coupon.
-Lyft will give a 50% discount worth up to $10 from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Election Day. Use code VOTE24.
-Uber is also giving a 50% discount up to $10 to head to the polls. You just have to hit the “Go Vote” button on the app.
There’s more to discover (free and discounted) when you click here!
©2024 Cox Media Group