Free For Mom

2011 Pops in the Park

By Ann Kelly

Mom deserves the best, and if that’s a Hallmark moment this Sunday, great! But why not give Mom and entire concert? The Florida Orchestra takes the stage in Julian B Lane Park for a FREE concert at 7:45 am. Make it extra special with a picnic, a comfy chair and blanket and an evening under the stars. If you can, please bring along your non-perishable goods for Tampa Bay Harvest’s annual food drive. Resident Conductor Chelsea Gallo conducts with a program filled with film scores from Jurassic Park, Star Trek, Frozen and more. Plus, a special premiere of Ardennes March, a musical tribute composed by 98-year-old WWII veteran Frederick Faulkner. Here’s what you’ll need to know.

pops in the park

Of course if you’d like to add a little bling to the day, the Gold and Diamond Source is giving away $250 gift cards with a special grand prize of a $2500 shopping spree. Tell me Mom wouldn’t just love that! Enter to win here, and if you win, tag us on Facebook or Instagram at @1055thedove!

Enter here, and you could win a $2,500 gift card to Gold & Diamond Source!

And if you just want a quiet day with Mom, take any Ann-Venture to enjoy the park, the beach or just a walk around the block. Being together is what’s important. To all our Moms, have a wonderful day from all your friends on 105.5, The Dove.

Ann-Ventures

