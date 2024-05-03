Fourth season of 'Emily In Paris' will be split in two

By Stephen Iervolino

On Friday, May 3, the cast of Netflix's Emily In Paris teased the show's upcoming fourth season, as star Lily Collins revealed it will be split in two.

Part one drops August 15, the actress explains. "Part two drops on September 12. You're welcome," she says as she blows a kiss to the camera.

The snippet also had Collins and her castmates trying to sum up the forthcoming fourth season in three words. Collins starts with "vulnerable." Other descriptors are "messy," "heartbreaking" and "l'amour," but Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylvie, only needed one word: "revenge."

Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, used up her three words with "not finished yet." After stalling in French, Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel, spent his three on "Holy f****** s***!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

