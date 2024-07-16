Food Fight

Let the yelling commence.

Who’s the best “Food City” in the US? Loaded question since we all have regional favorites, but this new study from Travel + Leisure has raised more than a few eyebrows. St Petersburg took the top spot in the rankings. Of course they too a lot into consideration for the final count. But it was a big surprise, and of course, a welcome one for Florida foodies.

Cider Press Burger Ann Kelly photo

The top three city’s scores gave St Pete a 7.1 out of 10, Richmond a 6.67 and Milwaukee a 6.33. Helen Freund in the St Pete Times has a great article on the choice, and her opinion was pretty much a no - not yet.

But in the meantime, I’m sure the PR machines are ramping up in St Pete, and why not? Until the next survey comes out, run with it! Some of my person favs have unfortunately closed, but I am a big fan of The Crumb Factory and Cider Press Gastropub. You’re welcome to chime it with your thoughts to me directly at Kelly, Ann Ann.Kelly@cmg.com.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

