First-look footage, release date unveiled for Regina King's 'Shirley'

Glen Wilson/Netflix

By Jamia Pugh

Netflix has released first-look images of Regina King, who's tapping into her inner politician to play Shirley Chisholm in the upcoming biopic about the congresswoman's trailblazing life and career.

In addition to a 19-second teaser shared to X, formerly Twitter, the streaming giant announced the film will premiere on March 22.

Shirley, directed by 12 Year's a Slave Oscar winner John Ridley, chronicles Chisholm's groundbreaking run for president as the first Black candidate to seek a major party nomination, the first woman to run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination and the first Black woman elected to the United States Congress.

Alongside King as Chisholm, the cast of Shirley includes her sister, Reina KingLance ReddickLucas HedgesBrian Stokes MitchellChristina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, Brad James, André Holland and Terrence Howard.

