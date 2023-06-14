Finding The Best Bets For Father’s Day Weekend

Take a walk, enjoy some gooey goodies, and chill out with us on a Yacht Rock Weekend on the Dove with Dad! My weekend is all about Richard’s Father’s Day Walk & Jog, starting at Ulele Sunday morning for the benefit of Moffit Cancer Center. My favorite part of the morning is always the inspiring words of fourth generation caretaker of the 1905 Family of Restaurants, Richard Gonzmart. He’s a cancer survivor, and this 10th annual event will take that donation to a new level which we’ll tell you about Sunday. Come early and catch some special surprise guests and enjoy this untimed event that takes us along the beautiful Tampa Riverwalk. If you haven’t already made reservations at our starting point at Ulele, do that now, and I’ll see you Sunday!

It’s also the weekend for the an event that’s become legendary - and gooey - in Tampa Bay. The Children’s Cancer Center Gelatin Plunge! Just imagine heading down a slide into a large pool filled with 2,000 gallons of orange gelatin. You bet I’ve done it, and what I remember the most is that it was cold but the most fun ever. To date the event has raised $650,000 for the Children’s Cancer Center and we want the number to go way up this year. To register just click here, and join all your friends from Cox Media Group as they take “the plunge” on Saturday, June 17th. Need to know more? Join the conversation with Patty O’Leary, the Executive Director of the Children’s Cancer Center with me on our featured audio page. You can support your favorites from Cox Media group below!

Danielle/Magic 94.9 https://give.childrenscancercenter.org/participants/312765-danielle-m

Scotty T from Hot 101.5 https://give.childrenscancercenter.org/participants/316190-scott-tavlin

Drew from The Bone https://give.childrenscancercenter.org/participants/309503-drew-garabo

Fisher from The Eagle https://give.childrenscancercenter.org/participants/313408-christopher-fisher

Ethan from the Eagle https://give.childrenscancercenter.org/participants/313267-ethan-dometrius

Sam from Hot 101.5 https://give.childrenscancercenter.org/participants/311247-sam-nirenberg

Scotti V Cox Media Group Sales https://give.childrenscancercenter.org/participants/309254-scotti-vaughan

Let’s see your Pride! Pride Month continues with The Dove a proud supporter of St Pete Pride with something to do just about every day! As the largest Pride event, they’re going big with the 2023 Friday Night Concert at Jannus Live on Friday, June 23rd , presented by the Aids Health Foundation, featuring Tony Award Winner, Idina Menzel! St Pete Pride’s 21st annual Pride festival is Saturday June 24th, free and open to everyone. The St Pete Pride Parade Festival will begin at 2pm on both sides of the parade route. Check here for the full list of events.

The name alone may get you on the road to Ooza Palooza Grilled Cheese and Tater Tot Festival this Saturday at Albert Whitted Park, 107 Eighth Ave. SE, St. in Pete. Let’s talk cheese, and plenty of it. Organizers promise special food trucks with fancy grilled cheese selections, tater tots, a beer garden and a dessert area. The kids are welcome with a kids zone complete with a DJ, face painting and balloon art. Walk in for free between 5 and 10 pm Saturday.

And for some fun with AC, it’s a silent film at the Tampa Theater! The Summer Classics Movie Series will show the silent film “The Flying Ace” (1926). It’s free, and of course, first come, first served at 3 pm Sunday at the gorgeous Tampa Theatre at 711 N Franklin St.

The offices of Cox Media Group will closed Monday in honor of Juneteeth. The Tampa Bay Juneteenth Festival is a family friendly event with live music, DJs, plenty of good food from the food trucks, as well as a job fair. Residents can also take advantage of a health clinic. The entry fee is $10 and up for Saturday from 3-9 pm at Raymond James Stadium at 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

