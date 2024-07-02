Films For Free - With AC!

Just in time for a the 4th of July weekend, the iconic Tampa Theatre, in partnership with Pluto TV, is offering you the chance to sit in the comfort of this historic 1926 theatre and enjoy your choice of movies in the historic Main Hall, or the Microcinema.

Your choice will be “Kinds of Kindness in the Microcinema with 4 screenings, and “Apollo 13″ in the historic Main Hall with one screening. They are both free, but there is limited seating. For tickets, visit tampatheatre.org and choose your show time to redeem your free tickets to any of the film screenings on this Saturday and Sunday, while supplies last. Updates on more free movie weekend can also be found on the Tampa theatre’s instagram and facebook pages.

National Film Registry “Apollo 13″ (1995) (Library of Congress)

For my truly enjoying chat with James DeFord, Film Program Manager at the Tampa Theatre, just click here and have a great time!

