Films For Free - With AC!

Ann-Ventures Kinds of Kindness - photo courtesy Tampa Theatre

By Ann Kelly

Just in time for a the 4th of July weekend, the iconic Tampa Theatre, in partnership with Pluto TV, is offering you the chance to sit in the comfort of this historic 1926 theatre and enjoy your choice of movies in the historic Main Hall, or the Microcinema.

Ann-Venture The Summer of Cinema and free screenings this weekend at the Tampa Theatre

Your choice will be “Kinds of Kindness in the Microcinema with 4 screenings, and “Apollo 13″ in the historic Main Hall with one screening. They are both free, but there is limited seating. For tickets, visit tampatheatre.org and choose your show time to redeem your free tickets to any of the film screenings on this Saturday and Sunday, while supplies last. Updates on more free movie weekend can also be found on the Tampa theatre’s instagram and facebook pages.

“Apollo 13″ (1995)

National Film Registry “Apollo 13″ (1995) (Library of Congress)

For my truly enjoying chat with James DeFord, Film Program Manager at the Tampa Theatre, just click here and have a great time!

Ann-Ventures


©2024 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!