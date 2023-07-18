Filling The Teachers Wish Lists

christmas in july

By Ann Kelly

Every teacher in every classroom in Tampa Bay needs supplies, and the majority of the time the cost comes right out of the teacher’s pockets. So please check the links below for your county school system and take a minute to log on to Amazon or their personal pages to send supplies right to them. Learning is a great Ann-Venture, and let’s keep the supply love going!

Back-to-school shopping FILE PHOTO: Parents may have sticker shock this year when buying school supplies. (drazen_zigic/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

-Hillsborough County https://bit.ly/3Y0tDDV

-Pinellas County https://bit.ly/44JnYnO

-Pasco County https://bit.ly/3rsRujn

-Polk County https://bit.ly/3XWpIbi

-Hernando County https://bit.ly/46Rht4l

-Manatee County https://bit.ly/457RqV5

-Sarasota County https://bit.ly/3DgPuO3

WDUV at the St Joseph's Children's Hospital Donation Drive

There’s another wish list we have, and that’s for the kids at St Joseph Children’s Hospital with Christmas in July. Some of them will start the year in the hospital, and could use a little diversion. Toys, books, tablets and so many other items that will once again only take you a moment to donate with a click of the house here. But if you have little extra time Friday morning, July 28th, bring your donation by to St Joe’s and say hello to me. I’ll be there doing the show live from 5:30 am to 1 pm right in front of the hospital in the circle. Thanks so much in advance for your generosity.

Ann-Ventures


Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

