Fill Up The Tank!

Let’s add this up. Spring break is coming to an end so the beaches will be a party this weekend, and since it’s a holiday weekend, ever more so. Add to that all of this, and if you’re bored, well, it’s your own fault.

OPENING DAY, TAMPA BAY RAYS

The Tampa Bay Rays open at home Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays at 410 pm Thursday with the usual sell-out crowd expected. Here’s what you need to know.

AIRFEST MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE

This is the last AirFest event for at least three years thanks to work on the base, so if you want to catch amazing aerials from the Thunderbirds and more this is a must see. But since there’s limited access to the base, expect to spend plenty of time in line. How many are coming to the show? Up to 150,000!

PIER 60 SUGAR SAND FESTIVA L

This is a must see, and the good news is it’s not just one weekend. The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival has always had jaw-dropping displays within the 21,000-square foot structure of the Sugar Sand Walk Exhibit. It opens Friday and runs through April 14th on Clearwater Beach, with admission fees.

Looking for more fun once Easter dinner is done? Take a look at the Dove Events Guide, and even register to win tickets to some of the show. Have a wonderful weekend and stay safe.

