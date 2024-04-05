A Few Favs For The Weekend

This is my weekend to take an entire Sunday to enjoy what I love the most - vintage shopping! Vintage Marche’ opens the doors for a sneak peak tonight and runs through Sunday at 2906 34th Street S, Saint Petersburg. The only time you pay to enter is for the Friday night preview, aside from that it’s free. My Sunday will start with breakfast, the shopping and THEN finally getting to the new location of Cafe’ Soleil in St Pete Beach. That’s something I’ll review for you Monday in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen.

Vintage Marche weekend

For the Scots, it’s the return of the Dunedin Highland Games on Saturday. It’s so unique, and just a lot of fun. Events kick off Friday, and the games are Saturday in Highland Park. Kilts, bagpipes and a beautiful day to enjoy Dunedin. Catch what you need to know here for tickets.

BAGPIPES (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images for IRONMAN) (Maddie Meyer)

This is a must see, and the good news is it’s not just one weekend. The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival has always had jaw-dropping displays within the 21,000-square foot structure of the Sugar Sand Walk Exhibit. It runs through April 14th on Clearwater Beach, with admission fees.

Ann-Ventures

©2024 Cox Media Group