Feed The Bay And Share The Sand

While we’re all planning the holiday menus, there are families in Tampa Bay trying to hard to scrape together enough to set a simple holiday table with what they can afford. At 105.5 The Dove, Tampa Bay’s Continuous Christmas Favorites we want to remember them and Feed the Bay! At Metropolitan Ministries, it’s more difficult than ever to fulfill the needs of the increasing number of those in need, so we need you. This Friday you can join us live at the Walmart on Dale Mabry at 275 in Tampa from 5 am to 7 pm and drop off your donations of the type of things you’d like to see on your table. If you’re feeling extra generous, why not step into Walmart and grab a ham or turkey? If you can’t join us in person, please consider making a donation online here and on the app at @1055thedove.

Now let’s take a look at what else is going on this weekend - and the list is full!

SANDING OVATIONS MASTERS CUP

The wow factor is off the charts with this annual event that returns to Treasure Island this Thursday through Sunday on Treasure Island Gulf Front Park. This sand sculpting competition’s theme this year is " It’s About Time” and it’s a freebie! But get there early for parking, and bring along your appetite for the vendors and food trucks....and sunscreen.

ICE AT GAYLORD PALMS

This is opening weekend for this one-of-a-kind, 9-degree attraction that tells the classic tale of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” It’s all hand-carved from 2 million pounds of colorful ice, and one of the most “Instagrammable” events you’ll go to all year. I’ll be live there Friday, Dec 8th from 8 am to 10 am.

DUNEDIN CRAFT FESTIVAL

It’s a good chance to stock up with a local flair in Dunedin this weekend with the 30th Annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival Saturday and Sunday. It’s fun to rediscover Dunedin, all the new shops and restaurants that have popped up over the last year, and shop, shop shop!

KEEP THESE ON THE CALENDAR!

The Dove is thrilled to be a part of a number of charitable events again this year, and I hope you can join us for at least one.

Ann-Ventures YMCA Turkey Gobble

-Before the calories, comes the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA annual Thanksgiving race and fundraising event, Thursday, November 23rd. When we began the race it was my very first 5K that I not only hosted - and walked and finished! It’s a wonderful way to get the holiday started with friends and family at Amalie Arena. 100 percent of the proceeds raised from Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble will support healthy living programs, including fully funding the LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA cancer survivor wellness program for all Tampa YMCA locations. We get things started early, so take a look here for all the details and sign up now before we run out of room!

Jingle Bell Run 2

Did you know there are more than 100 forms of arthritis? That’s why I’m especially happy to work with my friends from the Arthritis Foundation and proud to be a board member. My form of arthritis is Lupus, and it’s a tough one. But I know when we get together for the Jingle Bell Run on Sunday, Dec 4th at Steinbrenner Field it’s the greatest support I could ever wish for. It’s also the greatest reason to dress up with holiday gear. You can get the team together and sign up now. See you there with bells on!

















