Labor Day weekend traditionally brings the end of summer...but have you looked at the Dove Tampa Bay forecast lately? Here’s a nice way to spend some time outdoors and find a favorite shady path. My love affair with the Florida State Parks system began the minute I moved to Florida. The diverse ecosystems, shaded paths and numerous hiking trails are irresistible. For a few Ann-Ventures of your own, let me introduce you to a few of my favorites.

HONEYMOON ISLAND STATE PARK

Honeymoon Island State Park is in Dunedin, with a long causeway that features a great hiking trail of its own, and the chance to rent watercraft and get in a little fishing. But my favorite place are the trails. Imagine strolling down the Osprey Trail, and looking up to see a Great Horned Owl. straight down at you. That was the thrill of a lifetime. Then, the Eagles. They nest on the Island at the end of the path, blocked off at one point to allow privacy during nesting season. But it’s a real treat to talk with many of the naturalists and photographers that have followed them for years and share pictures. There’s also the dog beach and the ferry to Caladesi Island State Park. One in one delightful place called Dunedin.

Ann-Kentures Great Horned Owl, Honeymoon Island State Park (Ann Kelly)

HILLSBOROUGH RIVER STATE PARK

Moving over the Hillsborough County, there’s so much to enjoy for every taste in Hillsborough River State Park, from long hikes, canoeing down the river, and even the latest in glamourous camping - glamping! You can leave the city behind and be there is just minutes from downtown Tampa, and spend the day, a weekend or longer getting to see on of the few Class II river rapids in Florida. Sounds enticing, doesn’t it? Going into the park right as it opens has always been the way I like to start the day while, the wildlife is just waking up and enjoying the peaceful sounds of like in the park. By the way, the annual Hiking Spree is a fun challenge that I can proudly show my hiking stick medal off on!

Ann-Ventures I did it!

MYAKKA RIVER STATE PARK

A trip down to Sarasota/Manatee county will take you to another beautiful state park complete with live oak tunnels, camping, bird watching, nature trails and a wonderful suspension bridge, the Canopy Walkway between the trees. Truth be old the little bit of sway made me a little nervous, but there’s no turning around once you’re out there. It’s one way! It’s also the perfect day trip even if you just want to enjoy the view from the car. Myakka River State Park is also one of the oldest and largest of the state parks. Most definitely call ahead for information on boat tours and ongoing repairs from severe weather.

Ann-Ventures Myakka River State Park, Scenic Drive

Those are only a few of my state park Ann-Ventures, and I personally know that taking advantage of the annual pass is a great idea. This is also the time to save with the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday which ends September 4th. If you’re into outdoor fun, you can save now for things like outdoor gear, admission to sports, entertainment, cultural events and of course, admission to Florida State Parks is included in the sales tax holiday.

Ann-Venture Seabirds that count on the water for food may be ingesting garbage left over from beachgoers (Ann Kelly)

Stay home? No way! Take an Ann-Venture to any of the 170 parks, and share those pics with me!

