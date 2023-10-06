Fall Fun In Ann-Ventures

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast is trying to cooperate, but our version of fall weather has arrived and there’s plenty to enjoy with the family. Let’s start with a big race weekend that’s going to impact your ride in Clearwater. Here’s what the City has to say; The Publix Rock’n’Roll Running Series is in Clearwater, Oct. 7 and 8. This racecourse will go from Coachman Park through Clearwater Beach, Sand Key, Belleair, Downtown Clearwater and back to Coachman Park. The course will cause several significant road and bridge closures and traffic delays such as:

Saturday, Oct. 7, 5K

Osceola Avenue from Court Street to Pierce Street will be closed from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.; Clearwater Memorial Causeway westbound will close at 6:45 a.m. and reopen at approximately 8:30 a.m. The eastbound side will remain open, but extensive delays are expected.

Sunday, Oct. 8, Half Marathon

Osceola Avenue will be closed from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.; The Clearwater Memorial Causeway westbound will close at 6:45 a.m. and reopen at approximately 9 a.m. The eastbound side will remain open, but extensive delays are expected. The pedestrian trail will also be closed from Island Estates to the Memorial Causeway Helix

Now, let’s talk mazes!

Uncle Shuck's Corn Maze Uncle Shuck's Corn Maze

-Corky’s Corn Maze is at a new location at Keel Farms, and this one is free. Check their site for operating hours, what the kids can enjoy on this four acre location!

-The Fox Squirrel Corn Maze is opening this weekend, also in Plant City and runs through Nov 5th. The kids under 3 get in free, otherwise it’s a $12 ticket price.

-Sweetfields Farm Fall Corn Maze is one of my personal favorites. It’s a nice ride to the farm at 17250 Benes Roush Road, Masaryktown. You can buy tickets in advance on their site.

-The Fun4TampaKids site also has more suggestions for mazes, festivals and more.

game one

We also have plenty of fun this week with the Tampa Bay Lightning Home Opener on Tuesday at Amalie Arena, and it’s a full afternoon of something for everyone. Puck drops against the Nashville Predators at 5:30 pm.

Live music is back with your Florida Orchestra

Saturday night, it’s time to return to Vinoy Park for the annual (and free) Pops in the Park with the Florida Orchestra. Music under the stars goes to well with goodies from the food trucks or your own picnic basket. Bring a chair, a blanket and your non-perishable goods for Tampa Bay Harvest’s annual food drive

Check all my Ann-Ventures for other events, upcoming walks and more. It’s going to be a fantastic fall in Tampa Bay!

