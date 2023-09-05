Ezra Miller takes part in ceremonial Matzo Ball pitch with Matisyahu

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. "The Flash" - Arrivals Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

By Stephen Iervolino

Embattled star of The Flash, Ezra Miller lightened things up on Sunday, September 3, taking part in the New York Mets' Jewish Heritage Day by taking part in a special opening ceremony.

The actor played catcher to pitcher Matisyahu, who threw out the opening matzo ball to commemorate the game. The "King Without a Crown" artist also performed between innings at the game.

According to video provided to Page Six, Miller helped craft the ball from a family recipe, adding more dough than usual so it could stand up to being hurled, not eaten. And although the actor made a valiant dive for Matisyahu's wide pitch, Miller flubbed the catch.

It was a rare positive headline for Miller, whose Flash film bombed at the box office, and who had several run-ins with the law preceding the movie's release.

Miller and Matisyahu have been taking the stage together in other ways lately, with Miller on percussion backing up the artist.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

