Eva Longoria to join 'Only Murders in the Building' for season 4

By Stephen Iervolino

In an Instagram Stories entry, former Desperate Housewives star and Flamin' Hot producer-director Eva Longoria confirmed she's joining Hulu's Only Murders in the Building for season 4.

"You guys I'm so excited for this!" Eva captioned a screen cap from a Deadline report about the news.

The streamer has been tight-lipped about the next season, but the trade says Longoria's recurring role is "integral to the twists and turns" of season 4, which deals with the murder of Jane Lynch's Sazz Pataki.

Saturday Night Live alumna Molly Shannon was recently added to the cast for the new season, which will reportedly have Steve Martin's Charles, Martin Short's Oliver and Selena Gomez's Mabel visiting Los Angeles before returning to their murder-prone New York City building.

