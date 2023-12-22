Eric Stonestreet says if asked, he'd succeed Tim Allen as Santa Claus

Modern Family veteran Eric Stonestreet can be seen as the Mad Santa in the second season of the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses. And while Tim Allen has played Scott Calvin/Santa Claus for more than 30 years, Stonestreet tells ABC Audio he'd grab the bag if offered.

"Well, listen, I love playing in this world. And Tim Allen is Santa Claus for so many of us and will always be Santa Claus," the actor says.

"But if [showrunner] Jack [Burditt], Disney and Tim or anyone asked if I was interested, my answer will always be yes to be in this world some way or somehow."

Both seasons of The Santa Clauses are now streaming on Disney+, as are Allen's three Santa Clause films.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

