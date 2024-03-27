Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe featured in teaser to Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Kinds of Kindness'

Searchlight Pictures

By Mason Leib and Stephen Iervolino

A teaser debuted Wednesday for Kinds of Kindness, the follow-up to Poor Things from its director, Yorgos Lanthimos, and producer/star Emma Stone.

Their fellow Poor Things alums Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley also star, as do Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn and Mamoudou Athie.

The teaser opens on Stone recklessly driving a sports car, followed by shots of the film's star-studded cast.

Kinds of Kindness is described as a "triptych fable" following the pursuits of various characters. Lanthimos had previously explained to The Guardian that it is composed of three stories, with each actor playing "three different parts."

The forthcoming Searchlight Pictures film tracks "a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader," according to the synopsis.

Kinds of Kindness opens in theaters on June 21.

