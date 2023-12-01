Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joins 'RoboForce: The Animated Series'

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions is reteaming with their Disney+ Behind The Attraction collaborators The Nacelle Company for the latter's upcoming RoboForce animated series.

As reported, Nacelle has become a force rejuvenating and reimagining retro pop culture properties and toys — one of their projects, the revamp of the 1990s cartoon Biker Mice from Mars, is being backed by superfan Ryan Reynolds and his Maximum Effort company.

RoboForce: The Animated Series is set in 2089, when a robot line destined to assist a new intergalactic society on Earth found itself immediately rendered obsolete, leaving the would-be heroes to working menial jobs. But 15 years later, when the 'bots that replace them turn on humanity, the RoboForce is called back into action.

In a statement, Johnson and Garcia noted of the series, which was inspired by a vintage toy line of the same name, "We love that it's a story about redemption, second chances, and rising to the challenge as told through the eyes of funny, messed up, renegade robots who finally get their chance to shine."

They added that they're excited "to bring the iconic story of RoboForce to life," commenting, "This is a great opportunity for Seven Bucks to build on its animation momentum, and we can't wait for audiences to see what we've got in store for them."

