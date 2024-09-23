Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans make unlikely Christmas-saving duo in new 'Red One' trailer

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are on a mission to save Christmas.

In Amazon MGM Studios' new action-packed trailer for Red One, a bounty hunter, played by Chris Evans, is kidnapped and brought to the North Pole, where he is informed Santa has been abducted.

Also starring in the Jake Kasdan-directed film are J.K. Simmons as Santa and Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt and Lucy Liu, among others.

Evans and Johnson, the latter of whom plays the North Pole's head of security, team up in the trailer for the action-comedy, which follows the duo on the search for the missing jolly man.

"Are you saying Santa Claus has been kidnapped?" asks Evans after being informed that "Red One" had been abducted.

The trailer explains Evans will be working with Johnson, whom he vocally expresses distaste for, to track down everyone's favorite Christmas icon.

The magic of the North Pole is in full effect throughout clip as a polar bear with human qualities dominates the screen for several shots, supply closets double as portal systems and several fantasy creatures appear throughout the quest to "save Christmas."

According to a synopsis for the film, when Santa is kidnapped, Johnson's character "must team up with the world's most infamous bounty hunter," played by Evans, "in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas."

Red One is set to hit theaters on Nov. 15.

