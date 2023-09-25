Driver charged in fatal Treat Williams motorcycle crash pleads not guilty

By Stephen Iervolino

A 35-year-old man who was charged in the deadly crash that killed actor Treat Williams in June pleaded not guilty in a Vermont court on Monday.

Ryan Koss, of Dorset, Vermont, was charged with grossly negligent operation with death in the June 12 wreck that left the Everwood actor mortally wounded. As reported, the Vermont State Police said Koss' Honda SUV turned into the path of the 71-year-old actor on his motorcycle.

Williams was airlifted to a hospital, where he died that day.

Koss faces up to 15 years in prison if he's found guilty, The Associated Press reports.

Back in August, Koss issued a statement offering his condolences for the actor, whom he incidentally considered a friend, thanks to their affiliation with the theater circuit in Vermont. But in the same statement, Koss denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!