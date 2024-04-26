Finally, after seven very long years of driving through the construction zones for the Gateway Expressway, those barricades are down, the overhead signs are uncovered, and all lanes will be open starting today. So let’s address the biggest concern - the tolls.

The Gateway Expressway lanes open Friday

They’re not bad, and for the first week it’s going to be a free ride. From our partners at @10 Tampa Bay, here’s the list which ranges from 28 to 86 cents depending on which route you’re taking. But what you’ll save is time, and with my Ann-Ventures I’ll take it! What we have is a direct connection from 19 to 275 in Pinellas County to the Howard Frankland into Hillsborough County, and if you’re heading south, to the Sunshine Skyway. For now I just may take a ride this weekend and see what it’s like.

For myself, it’s quality time in Safety Harbor Saturday morning at the Walk to Defeat ALS at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park. We need your support, and for more on why we’re working so hard, hear from Samantha Schneider, Senior Manager, Development for Tampa Bay The ALS Association on my What’s Good in Tampa Bay podcast. Check in begins at 9 and the walk at 10 am. Come early and grab breakfast along Main Street then head down to the walk!

