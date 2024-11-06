Double That Donation!

This weekend, the music is free and your donations will be priceless!

Ann-Ventures Pops In The Park with the Florida Orchestra

The Florida Orchestra returns with their annual Pops In The Park concert Saturday at 6:30 pm in Vinoy Park in downtown St Pete. But thanks to our less than stellar weather, the concert that would normally take place in River Tower Park in Tampa has been moved to the beautiful BayCare Sound on Sunday.

Ann-Ventures Symphony By The Sea with the Florida Orchestra

But at both shows we need your donations of non-perishable food items for Metropolitan Ministries who are about to open the Holiday Tent next week. On top of all they have done for hurricane victims, they still have thousands to help out over the holidays, so our donations will mean even more.

Ann-Ventures Metropolitan Ministries tent blessing

If you’d like to make a donation online, just click here. Or bring in person to either show this weekend, and thank you!

Ann Ventures

©2024 Cox Media Group