The Doctor Is In - A BBQ Brawl

Ann Kelly and Dr. BBQ

By Ann Kelly

Ray Lampe, aka Dr BBQ is back in the fight! Ray is taking on all competitors in Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl” that premiers this Monday night at 9 pm. Let the sauce fly!

Ray and I go back a few years, and I loved his restaurant in downtown St Pete. But this new chapter in his life seeking the title of “Master of ‘Cue” is going to be a true brawl. Bobbly Flay, along with team leaders Sunny Anderson and, for the first time, Michael Voltaggio will lead judges judges Carson Kressley, Rodney Scott and Brooke Williamson through ten episodes of BBQ fun. But in the end, just one winner.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Contestant Ray Lampe, as seen on BBQ Brawl, Season 5. (Melissa Libertelli)

What is the good Dr’s take on all this, and are there rumors on a new business ventures? Check out the podcast and BBQ Brawl’s fifth season begins Monday, July 8th at pm. Drooling is not optional!

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

“Barbecue may not be the road to world peace, but it’s a start.” - Anthony Bourdain

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

