Do You Remember? The 21st of September Is Earth, Wind & Fire Day!

Social media is awake early in the morning to party with Earth, Wind & Fire - joining in on what’s been called ‘Earth Wind & Fire’ Day.
The social celebration popularized by the song lyrics in ‘September’, which include ‘Do you remember, 21st night of September?’ has social media feeling funky today under #DoYouRemember and #EarthWindAndFire.
"#September" is a 1978 song by US band #EarthWindAndFire.— Songfacts Matter (@SongfactsMatter) September 16, 2023
It reached #1 on the R&B chart and #8 on the Hot 100.
In 2018, the song was added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry list of recordings that "are culturally, historically, or aesthetically important." pic.twitter.com/qIJH6pdmwS
Happy 21st of September! #EarthWindAndFire #September21 #September pic.twitter.com/FfVmBEcgoH— Sammon News (@SammonNews) September 21, 2023
Little tribute to @EarthWindFire on this 21st of September for creating this BANGER🎤🎶 #September #earthwindandfire #DoYouRemember pic.twitter.com/t6BgDrOLip— Evan O'Regan (@EvanCBS4) September 21, 2023
It's #September21... #DoYouRemember ...— Jen Carfagno (@JenCarfagno) September 21, 2023
In honor of the @EarthWindFire song, @TWCAlexWallace & I are asking in today's #QOTD
What is your favorite September weather-related memory? pic.twitter.com/pJOUSgsKSR
