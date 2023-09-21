Do You Remember? The 21st of September Is Earth, Wind & Fire Day!

Social Media Keeps The Celebration Going With Earth Wind & Fire

Earth Wind And Fire, 'September' Earth Wind And Fire, 'September' (Provided By YouTube API // VEVO)

Social media is awake early in the morning to party with Earth, Wind & Fire - joining in on what’s been called ‘Earth Wind & Fire’ Day.

The social celebration popularized by the song lyrics in ‘September’, which include ‘Do you remember, 21st night of September?’ has social media feeling funky today under #DoYouRemember and #EarthWindAndFire.

