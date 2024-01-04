Diving Into The Weekend

The Epiphany 2019!

By Ann Kelly

EPIPHANY CELEBRATION - There’s no doubt about it. The biggest event this weekend is the annual Epiphany Celebration in Tarpons Springs on Saturday. It’s the biggest festival in the country, and the highlight as always is the Dive for the Cross in Spring Bayou. The weather may be less than cooperative, but organizers say it goes on rain or shine. Keep that Dove App handy so you know the latest from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

VINTAGE MARCHE - The monthly market is back in the Skyway Marina District at 2906 34th Street South in Saint Petersburg. This is one of my favorite markets to score amazing vintage items and decent deals, and they do offer a Friday Night VIP First Look for just $5, with the rest of the weekend free.

RINGLING BROS AND BARNUM & BAILEY PRESENTS THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH - The circus is back, but in a new form. There are no longer animals performing, but there’s plenty of fun for the family over three days Friday through Sunday at 11 am, 3 and 7 pm Friday, then on Saturday and Sunday at 11 am and 3 pm at Amalie Arena.

PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE - The Suncoast Animal League has a new gala coming up at Innisbrook Resort Saturday, Jan 13th from 6-10 pm complete with auctions, a great dinner, special guest and plenty of surprises. Ticket sales will end on the 8th, so check in here to support one of my favorite rescues!

CONCERTS - Styx will kick off the weekend Friday at The Sound, along with :38 Special. Tickets are still available here. Saturday night at the Capitol Theater, it’s the Edwin McCain Trio.

DELETE YOUR DEBT - If you’re a little short on cash for all this fun, remember to listen to The Dove starting this Monday as we “Delete Your Debt” five times every workday! Be listening at 8 am, 10 am, Noon, 2 pm and 5 pm for the keyword for your chance to win $1,000!. Here’s what you need to know.

As always, let me know what you’re up to and tag us with those fun photos on Facebook and X at @1055thedove!



