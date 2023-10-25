Disney+ releases trailer promoting 60th anniversary specials for 'Doctor Who'

David Tennant as The Doctor - Disney+

By Stephen Iervolino

The beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who is about to turn 60 years old, and Disney+ is helping to celebrate with a series of specials.

On Wednesday, the streaming service dropped an action-packed trailer to promote the trio of special episodes: The Star Beast debuts November 25; Wild Blue Yonder on December 2; and The Giggle on December 9.

All three specials will reunite David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor with Catherine Tate's Donna Temple-Noble "as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker," played by Neil Patrick Harris in his Doctor Who debut.

New cast members include Yasmin Finney as Rose Temple-Noble; Miriam Margolyes as the voice of the Meep; and Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham. They join returning characters Sylvia Noble (Jacqueline King), Shaun Temple (Karl Collins) and Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave).

Additionally, the streaming service announces Ncuti Gatwa will take control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor. A new season of Doctor Who will stream globally in 2024 on Disney+ and on the BBC in the U.K. and Ireland.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

