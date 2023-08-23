Disney+ announces four-part Keanu Reeves docuseries 'Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story'

Good Morning America

By Stephen Iervolino

Recently, Keanu Reeves has been spotted taking in various Formula 1 races trackside, and now it's clear what he has been up to.

The gearhead John Wick star will host Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, a four-part docuseries for Disney+, The Hollywood Reporter says.

According to the streaming service, the project, "tells the remarkable story of how, in 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series on Earth, the impossible happened: An understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship with a team that cost just £1."

The show will debut on Disney+ later this year.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!