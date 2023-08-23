Disney+ announces four-part Keanu Reeves docuseries 'Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story'

Recently, Keanu Reeves has been spotted taking in various Formula 1 races trackside, and now it's clear what he has been up to.

The gearhead John Wick star will host Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, a four-part docuseries for Disney+, The Hollywood Reporter says.

According to the streaming service, the project, "tells the remarkable story of how, in 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series on Earth, the impossible happened: An understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship with a team that cost just £1."

The show will debut on Disney+ later this year.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.