Directors Guild nominates "Barbenheimer's" Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan

Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan, the directors who brought us "Barbenheimer" — that is, the two blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer — were recognized Wednesday with nominations for the 76th annual Directors Guild Awards.

This year's list also included Martin Scorsese for his period crime epic Killers of the Flower Moon, Alexander Payne for The Holdovers and Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things.

As the Oscars race gains steam, all five films were also recognized at Sunday night's Golden Globes, with acting trophies going to Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. Nolan won for Best Director, while his movie also took the night's prize for Best Film (Drama).

Emma Stone was given a Best Actress award for Poor Things, which also took the top prize for film in the Musical or Comedy category. Paul Giamatti won Best Actor in a Comedy and Da'Vine Joy Randolph Best Supporting Actress for their work in The Holdovers.

Lily Gladstone, meanwhile, took the Golden Globes' only trophy for Flower Moon.

The DGA also recognized this year's crop of filmmakers in the running for the Michael Apted Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Theatrical Feature Film:

Cord Jefferson - American Fiction

Manuela Martelli - Chile '76

Noora Niasari - Shayda

Celine Song - Past Lives

A.V. Rockwell - A Thousand and One

The winners will be announced at the 76th annual DGA Awards on Saturday, February 10, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

In a statement, Directors Guild of America President Lesli Linka Glatter praised the "incredible group of gifted storytellers," whose films "fused technical prowess with unique artistic visions that captured the depth of the human experience and left an indelible impact on audiences around the world."

