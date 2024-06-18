DiGiorno goes all in with 'Deadpool & Wolverine'-branded pizzas

By Stephen Iervolino

DiGiorno is offering Deadpool & Wolverine fans some "chaotic good" edible movie promo, with a pizza line celebrating the anticipated superhero team-up.

"This collaboration defies the laws of common decency and will tickle tastebuds of pizza lovers everywhere," the ad copy snarkily touts.

While this may seem like the usual "slap a logo on a product" kind of advertising, they've done their research. In the original movie, Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson orders a pineapple pizza with black olives — and that's reflected in DiGiorno's Wade Special, which bears just those toppings. It's on you to burn the crust to his liking.

There's also the Gimme Chimi: "A chimichanga-inspired pizza that is a fiesta for your tastebuds and topped with spicy cumin sauce, beef topping, jalapeno, and cheddar & mozzarella cheeses"; The Spicy Wolvie Pie: "Crafted with Wolverine and other meat lovers in mind ... stacked with pepperoni, chorizo and bacon"; and the Maximum Pep: "Made with maximum flavor and zero regrets - just like Deadpool's decisions - ... piled high with sliced and diced pepperoni."

Each box, save the Wolvie one, comes with "a cut-out Deadpool mask so fans can cosplay as the Merc with a Mouth while their pizza bakes."

What's more, the company is also staging a contest: Visit DiGiorno.com/deadpoolandwolverine to enter for a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles, where you and a pal — superpowered or no — will have some quality time with both a private pizza chef and a stunt team to brush up on your katana skills.

There's also exclusive merch and movie tickets up for grabs.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine opens nationwide on July 26. 

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

