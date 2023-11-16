Dick Van Dyke's '98 Years of Magic' to be saluted with CBS special

Paramount+ (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Stephen Iervolino

On December 21, CBS will present an all-star tribute to the life and career of Dick Van Dyke with the two-hour special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic.

The show, which will also air on Paramount+, will salute the Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner's "incredible contributions to the arts and entertainment." It "will travel back in time to the iconic set of The Dick Van Dyke Show and feature dazzling music and dance spectacles, heartfelt performances, special guests and a magical holiday number."

In the announcement, the man himself declared, "I started with CBS under contract in 1955 with the CBS morning show, then The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis Murder. I've been with the CBS family for almost 70 years, and I couldn't be prouder."

He added, "I'm incredibly honored that CBS will be throwing a 98th birthday special for me. Can't wait to be part of the show!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!