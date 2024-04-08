'Curb Your Enthusiasm' closes with a 'Seinfeld' finale throwback, and Jerry himself

HBO/John Johnson

By Stephen Iervolino

(SPOILERS) After 12 seasons, HBO's Emmy-winning comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm ended on Sunday, April 7, with a finale that deliberately poked fun at Seinfeld's divisive 1998 final episode.

That classic show, which Curb creator and star Larry David co-created, ended with Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine behind bars for violating Pennsylvania's Good Samaritan law. A cavalcade of character witnesses -- past characters from the show's nine-season run -- returned to testify against them.

Curb ended much the same way: Larry is on trial, this time for violating Georgia's Election Integrity Act back in the season's first episode.

Just like the end of Seinfeld, characters from seasons past with an axe to grind against Larry attempt to get even, including the now-adult woman who endured decades of therapy after Larry hugged her as a little girl while he had a bottle of water in his pocket, and Bruce Springsteen himself. The Boss, testifying via video, accused Larry of "maliciously" giving him COVID.

The jury finds Larry guilty. The judge, played by Breaking Bad's Dean Norris, throws the book at him, and he's sentenced to a year in jail. But then in comes Jerry Seinfeld himself to spring his old friend: It seems a juror broke sequester, thus invalidating Larry's sentence.

Larry, now free, gets the happy ending the "Seinfeld Four" didn't.

"You don't wanna end up like this. Nobody wants to see it. Trust me," Jerry says to Larry, winking to the audience. The show ends with them walking down the halls of the prison with Larry a free man, and an a-ha moment for the pair.

"Oh my God, this is how we should've ended the finale!" says Larry. "Oh my God you're right, how did we not think of that?!” Jerry replies.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!