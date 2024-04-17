'Crazy Rich Asians' is Broadway bound with Jon M. Chu to direct

Warber Bros. Pictures

By Stephen Iervolino

Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures — the division that translated movies including Beetlejuice and Elf into Broadway musicals — will be doing the same with its 2018 hit Crazy Rich Asians.

ABC Audio has confirmed that the blockbuster's director, Jon M. Chu, is aboard for the adaptation, which would mark his Broadway debut.

That said, Chu has a fitting resume: The director called the shots on the staged musical-turned 2021 musical film In The Heights, and he's also behind a big-screen version of the Broadway smash Wicked, which coincidentally stars his former Crazy Rich Asians leading lady Michelle Yeoh.

Based on the movie, which was adapted from Kevin Kwan's 2013 bestselling book trilogy, Crazy Rich Asians "takes a fun, engaging and hilarious look at what can happen when young love collides with old money."

The film version starred Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Yeoh, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina and Ken Jeong, and went on to make more than $237 million worldwide.

The Broadway version will be written by award-winning Japanese playwright Leah Nanako Winkler and will feature music by Tony nominee Helen Park and lyrics by Tony-nominated Broadway vet Amanda Green and Los Angeles-based Singaporean record producer and songwriter Tat Tong.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

