Text the keyword to 70123!

105.5 The Dove is giving you the chance to win your share of $200,000 with The Dove $1,000 Pay Day!

Just listen for the keyword four times each weekday at 8 a.m., 12 noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then text it back to 70123 and you could win $1,000!

AND, Thursdays are BONUS Pay Days when we’ll give away $5,000, four times, again at 8 a.m., 12 noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.!

Click here for official contest rules.