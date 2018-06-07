Listen Monday for your chance to win!

Starting Monday, Ann is giving you the chance to win a 4-day, 3-night luxury vacation for two to the Waldorf Astoria Orlando, including one round of golf and a $100 resort credit! You’ll have two chances to win on Monday and Tuesday and then one chance to win everyday Wednesday through Friday!

Listen to Morning Trivia with Ann Kelly on Monday morning for your chance to win!

Call (888) 723-9388

Also, click here for and additional chance to win through our web contest!