Posted: May 04, 2018

Listen Monday for your chance to win!

Starting Monday, Ann is giving you the chance to win four Busch Gardens passes to enjoy Sesame Street Safari of Fun Kids’ Weekends May 5th to May 20th at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay! (Tickets expire Sunday, June 10th and Memorial Day weekend is blocked out)

Listen to Morning Trivia with Ann Kelly on Monday morning for your chance to win!

Call (888) 723-9388

Also starting Monday, you can win passes to Sesame Street Safari of Fun Kids’ Weekends through our web contest! Come back to www.wduv.com on Monday for your chance to enter and win!

