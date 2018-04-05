Now Playing
Posted: April 09, 2018

Listen for your chance to win this week!

This week, Ann is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see “The Life Tour” starring Boy George and Culture Club & The B52s with special guest Tom Bailey of The Thompson Twins on Saturday, June 30th at The USF Sun Dome!

Listen to mornings with Ann Kelly starting at 6:10 a.m. all week long for your chance to win!

Call (888) 723-9388

Also, we’re giving you the chance to win tickets to see Boy George and Culture Club & The B52s through our web contest! Click here for your chance to enter to win!

