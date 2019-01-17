Listen for your chance to win this week!

View mobile site
Posted: February 04, 2019
This week, Ann is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kool & The Gang at the Florida Strawberry Festival on Saturday, March 2nd!
Listen to Morning Trivia with Ann Kelly all week long for your chance to win!
Call (888) 723-9388
