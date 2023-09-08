"Conan knew": Creepy 'Late Night' interview resurfaces after Danny Masterson rape sentencing

Hours after former That '70s Show star Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on rape charges, an old interview clip resurfaced that viewers are calling either a creepy coincidence or a premonition of things to come.

The clip from Late Night had the star being interviewed by Conan O'Brien, in which the host asked why Masterson doesn't have a Long Island, New York, accent.

To the comment, Masterson expressed that there are some words you "can't do anything about," offering that his friend — and, incidentally, fellow Scientologist — Bodhi Elfman "always" teases Masterson with the imitation, "'Hi, my name is Danny Masterson, would you like to touch my b****?"

O'Brien counters with, "So why are you asking people to do that? That's the more important question." Masterson replies by saying, "I mean ya got 'em ... everybody should grab 'em."

Conan then tells the actor, "I've heard about you. And you'll be caught soon, I know you will."

"I will," Masterson jokes.

To the clip, the social media user who posted it to X commented, "Conan knew."

Another expressed, "He used to write for The Simpsons so of course he would predict it."

